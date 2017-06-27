* Nikkei trades in narrow range
* Takata tumbles to daily limit low
TOKYO, June 27 Japan's Nikkei share average rose
for a third session on Tuesday as a weaker yen helped exporters
rise, while the steel sector got a boost with traders citing a
brokerage report highlighting a positive reversal in steel
prices.
Goldman Sachs analysts wrote in a report that East Asian
steel prices are clearly turning up after bottoming in early
June. JFE Holdings soared 2.5 percent and Nippon Steel
& Sumitomo Metal Corp surged 2.7 percent.
The Nikkei gained 0.4 percent to 20,225.09 after
hitting as high as 20,250.10 in the morning.
The dollar stood tall on Tuesday, hitting a more than
one-month high against the yen as investors waited to see if
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen would stick to her positive
economic outlook at an event later in the global session.
The dollar was at 112.07 yen, the highest since May
24.
Japanese stocks traded in a narrow 65 point range with few
major catalysts from both the domestic and overseas markets.
"The fundamental mood is not bad, but it's hard for
investors to find a direction on a day where there is no other
major catalysts other than a weak yen," said Hikaru Sato, a
senior technical analyst at Daiwa Securities.
Exporters gained ground, with Toyota Motor Corp
rising 0.7 percent, Panasonic Corp soaring 1.3 percent
and Canon Inc advancing 0.8 percent.
Financial stocks rose, with banks and insurers
rising 0.6 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively.
Troubled air bag inflator maker Takata Corp, which
filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States and Japan
on Monday, tumbled to 110 yen, a daily limit low.
Takata apologised on Tuesday to victims of its faulty air
bags linked to at least 16 deaths and 180 injuries around the
world.
Executives offered the apology at the firm's last annual
shareholder meeting as a listed company.
The broader Topix rose 0.4 percent to 1,619.02.
