TOKYO, March 7 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Monday, snapping a four-day winning streak as investors took profits from a sharp rally last week.

The Nikkei fell 0.6 percent to 16,911.32 points.

The broader Topix dropped 1.0 percent to 1,361.90, with 2.21 billion shares changing hands, the lowest level since March 1.

The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 also declined 1.0 percent to 12,317.50. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Kim Coghill)