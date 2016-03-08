BRIEF-India's Duncan Engineering March-qtr loss narrows
* March quarter net loss 12.4 million rupees versus loss 46.5 million rupees year ago
TOKYO, March 8 Japan's benchmark Nikkei average ended Tuesday at its lowest in nearly one week, as a stronger yen kept investors on edge and hit the stocks of exporters.
The Nikkei closed down 0.8 percent at 16,783.15, its lowest closing level since March 2.
The broader Topix dropped 1.0 percent to 1,347.72 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 1.0 percent to 12,200.13. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* March quarter net loss 12.4 million rupees versus loss 46.5 million rupees year ago
May 17 Below is a summary of Wednesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Wednesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 23,429.7 76,637.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of tr