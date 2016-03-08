TOKYO, March 8 Japan's benchmark Nikkei average ended Tuesday at its lowest in nearly one week, as a stronger yen kept investors on edge and hit the stocks of exporters.

The Nikkei closed down 0.8 percent at 16,783.15, its lowest closing level since March 2.

The broader Topix dropped 1.0 percent to 1,347.72 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 1.0 percent to 12,200.13. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Savio D'Souza)