BRIEF-Dabur India says unit entered SPA to buy D & A Cosmetics Proprietary
* Says unit Dabur South Africa entered SPA to buy D and A Cosmetics Proprietary
TOKYO, March 9 Japan's benchmark Nikkei index fell to a more than one-week low on Wednesday as a stronger yen continued to undermine sentiment and pressure exporters, while broader confidence was blunted by slipping oil prices and concerns over China's economy.
The Nikkei share average ended down 0.8 percent at 16,642.20, the lowest closing level since March 1.
The broader Topix fell 1.1 percent to 1,332.33 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 slipped 1.2 percent to 12,057.72. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Eric Meijer)
* Says unit Dabur South Africa entered SPA to buy D and A Cosmetics Proprietary
NEW DELHI, May 17 Indian soybean and soyoil futures rose on Wednesday, bouyed by optimism surrounding a favourable monsoon rains forecast.