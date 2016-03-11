BRIEF-Shalimar Wires Industries says reappointment of Sunil Khaitan as chairman & MD
* Says reappointment of Sunil Khaitan as chairman & managing director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, March 11 Japanese stocks rose on Friday as a weaker yen boosted the profit outlook for exporters while a bounce in global oil prices improved risk appetite.
Trade was choppy, with the Nikkei share average trading in negative territory earlier.
It swung into positive territory after a bounce in the dollar against the yen offset earlier negative sentiment triggered by European Central Bank's suggestion it was running out of room for further interest rate cuts.
The Nikkei gained 0.5 percent to 16,938.87. but the benchmark index fell 0.4 percent over the week.
The broader Topix climbed 0.5 percent to 1,359.32 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 500 rose 0.5 percent to 12,296.16. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa and Joshua Hunt; Editing by Sam Holmes)
* Dollar index hits lowest since Nov. 9 * Gold faces a resistance at $1,245 per ounce - technicals * Sliver, Platinum touch over two-week highs (Updates prices) By Vijaykumar Vedala May 17 Gold hit a two-week high on Wednesday as Asian stocks slipped and the dollar fell amid political uncertainty after a source said U.S. President Donald Trump asked the FBI to end a probe into his former security adviser. Spot gold climbed 0.6 percent to $1,243