* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction
TOKYO, June 9 Japanese shares prices fell on Thursday with financials leading the losses on falling global bond yields, while exporters' shares were not helped by the yen's gain against the dollar.
The Nikkei average fell 1.0 percent to 16,668.41, near the middle of its trading range in recent weeks. The broader Topix shed 1.0 percent to 1,337.41.
Bank shares lost 2.6 percent while insurers fell 2.5 percent. Transport equipment makers were down 1.7 percent.
Turnover was 1.785 trillion yen, about 30 percent below the average over the past year.
(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
(Adds text, updates prices) By Shashwat Pradhan May 19 Most emerging Asian currencies trod water on Friday, as wariness about political turmoil in Washington continued to dent risk appetites. Overall, regional currencies were mixed, though most had small slips. The biggest loser was the Indonesian rupiah, which fell as much of 0.5 percent to touch its lowest since Jan. 4. The rupiah, which weakened on Wednesday and Thursday, It dropped on demand for dollars ahead of