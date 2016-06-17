TOKYO, June 17 Japan's Nikkei share average rose
on Friday, rebounding from four-month lows, as the surging yen
steadied.
The Nikkei ended up 1.1 percent at 15,599.66 points
after tumbling 3.1 percent on Thursday following the Bank of
Japan's decision to refrain from introducing more stimulus,
which caused the yen to spike.
The Nikkei was still down 6 percent on the week in which
Brexit concerns buffeted global equity markets and sent
investors into safe assets such as the yen and government bonds.
The broader Topix climbed 0.8 percent to 1,250.83
and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 added 0.7 percent to
11,270.83.
