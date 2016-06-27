TOKYO, June 27 Japan's Nikkei share average recouped some of last week's steep declines on Monday, as government officials stepped up warnings that they may intervene in currency markets to stabilise the yen after Britain voted to leave the European Union.

The Nikkei rose 2.4 percent to 15,309.21, after diving 7.9 percent on Friday.

The broader Topix gained 1.8 percent to 1,225.76 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 added 1.8 percent to 11,066.48. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)