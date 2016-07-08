TOKYO, July 8 Japan's Nikkei share average
dropped on Friday, dragged down by caution towards the U.S. jobs
report due later in the day and as the yen erased earlier losses
and firmed.
Traders said selling of equity positions intended to
generate dividend payments for exchanged-traded funds also
weighed on the market.
The Nikkei fell 1.1 percent to 15,106.98. The index
lost 3.7 percent for the week, during which concerns about
Brexit resurfaced and hurt global equities.
Gaming group Nintendo Co outperformed on Friday,
rising 8.9 percent on expectations that its recently-launched
Pokemon GO mobile game would attract significant demand in the
rapidly growing mobile gaming segment.
The broader Topix dropped 1.3 percent to 1,209.88
and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 lost 1.4 percent to
10,893.60.
(Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Richard Borsuk)