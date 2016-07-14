TOKYO, July 14 Japan's Nikkei share average rose for a fourth straight day to a more than one-month high on Thursday, after the yen's weakness lifted risk sentiment.

The Nikkei ended 1.0 percent higher to 16,385.89, the highest closing level since June 10.

The broader Topix climbed 0.8 percent to 1,311.16 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.7 percent to 11,785.75.

At 0614 GMT, the dollar was up 0.9 percent at 105.42 yen . (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Sam Holmes)