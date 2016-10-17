TOKYO Oct 17 Japan's Nikkei share average rose
in choppy trade on Monday as the dollar was steady against the
yen, while Tokyo Electric Power stumbled after an anti-nuclear
candidate won a Japanese regional election.
The overall market's mood had been supported by the dollar's
return above 104.00 yen since Friday when upbeat U.S.
retail sales data reinforced expectations for a December
interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve.
Japanese stocks dipped in negative territory earlier when
the greenback dipped below the 104.00 level, but stocks
recovered after the dollar gained ground against the yen again.
The Nikkei ended 0.3 percent higher at 16,900.12.
"Performances in the Japanese market will likely depend on
the dollar-yen levels until some companies start releasing their
mid-year results later this week," said Masashi Oda, general
manager of strategic investment department at Sumitomo Mitsui
Trust Asset Management.
The broader Topix added 0.4 percent to 1,352.56 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.5 percent at
12,102.44.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)