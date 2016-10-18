TOKYO Oct 18 Tokyo stocks edged up on Tuesday, helped by buying in stocks which are sensitive to domestic demand, but gains were limited as investors looked to fresh catalysts from Japan Inc's interim earnings starting later this week.

The Nikkei rose 0.4 percent to 16,963.61, with real estate and construction sectors outperforming.

The broader Topix gained 0.3 percent to 1,356.57 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 added 0.3 percent at 12,137.09. (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)