TOKYO Oct 21 Japan's Nikkei share average edged down in choppy trade on Friday, snapping a five-day winning streak while investors await for major Japanese companies to report their mid-year results next week.

The Nikkei ended 0.3 percent lower at 17,184.59, falling for the first time in six sessions. For the week, it was still up 1.9 percent.

The broader Topix dropped 0.4 percent to 1,365.29 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 shed 0.3 percent to 12,231.17. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)