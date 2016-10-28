TOKYO Oct 28 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Friday to a fresh six-month high as rising global bond yields helped financials, reflecting hopes of stepped up investments by financial institutions in overseas bonds amid Japan's low bond yield environment.

The Nikkei gained 0.6 percent to end at 17,446.41, the highest closing level since April 22. For the week, the benchmark index gained 1.5 percent.

The broader Topix gained 0.8 percent to 1,392.41 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 rose 0.7 percent to 12,478.58.

