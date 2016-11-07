TOKYO Nov 7 Japan's Nikkei share average rose
on Monday, buoyed by a recovery in global risk appetite after
news that U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton
will not face charges from the latest probe into her use of a
private email server.
The Nikkei ended up 1.6 percent at 17,177.21. It pulled away
from 2-1/2 week lows plumbed on Friday, when it marked a 3.1
percent drop for the week - its largest weekly fall in four
months.
The broader Topix finished up 1.2 percent at
1,362.80, while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 also added
1.2 percent to 12,212.46.
FBI Director James Comey said in a letter to Congress that
the agency's review of the newly discovered emails did not
change the agency's previous conclusion that no charges were
warranted against Clinton ahead of Tuesday's election.
Markets had been roiled in recent sessions by signs of a
tightening presidential race between frontrunner Clinton and her
Republican rival, Donald Trump, whose stances on foreign policy,
trade and immigration raised fears about their potential impact
on global growth.
The possibility of a Trump victory had lifted the perceived
safe-haven yen, which fell back on the latest news and gave
Japanese equities a tailwind.
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)