* Exporters, financials gain sharply
* Investors repositioning quickly - traders
Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Nov 10 Japanese stocks soared on Thursday
and posted their biggest gain in nine months in a turnaround
just as dramatic as the previous day's plunge, as markets
reassessed the economic implications of Republican Donald
Trump's shock U.S. presidential election victory.
Automakers and financials that were battered on Wednesday
were bought back after the dollar jumped back against the yen in
sympathy with receding risk-aversion and rise in U.S. Treasury
yields.
Expectations of higher inflation and economic growth under
Trump, whose key policy priorities include generous tax cuts and
higher infrastructure and defence spending, spurred the sudden
reversal in market sentiment.
The Nikkei share average ended 6.7 percent higher to
17,344.42, posting the biggest daily percentage gain since
mid-February. It more than recouped the 5.4 percent loss on
Wednesday in its biggest daily drop since Brexit in June.
"A lot of people took comfort from Trump's post election
speech, and I think he made it clear the distinction between
"the candidate Trump" and "the President Trump," said Kei
Okamura, assistant investment manager at Aberdeen Investment
Management K.K.
Okamura said that Trump's tone was seen as more balanced,
calling for unity within the U.S.
"In any economy, a divided nation does not help growth. He
took a more conciliatory tone... it's something that helped some
investors," Okamura said.
CAUGHT IN VORTEX
With the market seeing extremely volatile trade for the past
two days, some investors scrambled to reposition themselves
quickly, traders said.
"Those who dumped shares and hedged against further drops
have no choice but to buy back immediately. It's like, they were
being slapped in the face first by a surprise win by Trump, but
hammered again by an unexpected surge in stocks in the next
day," said Takatoshi Itoshima, chief portfolio manager at
Commons Asset Management. "Wherever they go, they are hit and
bruised. It's been a market like that."
Exporters which stumbled on Wednesday were bought back, with
Toyota Motor Corp soaring 6.0 percent and Honda Motor
Co jumping 9.0 percent.
Financials also attracted strong buying, with Nomura
Holdings and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
each soaring 11 percent.
"Investors are puzzled with their emotional investment
decisions. They were risk averse yesterday, then after seeing
that Americans were optimistic chasing the market higher, they
wasted no time reversing their positions," said Takuya
Takahashi, a strategist at Daiwa Securities.
"Some of the investors must be thinking that they shouldn't
have sold after all."
The broader Topix soared 5.8 percent to 1,376.35,
with all of its 33 subsectors rising. The JPX-Nikkei Index 400
gained 5.9 percent to 12,351.63.
