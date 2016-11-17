TOKYO Nov 17 Japanese stocks ended marginally higher on Thursday as stocks were bought after the central bank's first fixed-rate debt purchasing operation weakened the yen.

The Nikkei ended flat at 17,862.63 in choppy trade, while the Topix rose 0.1 percent to 1,423.08. The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 also gained 0.1 percent, to 12,786.58.

Utility and food sectors attracted buying, while financials, beneficiaries of rising U.S. yields and Japanese bond yields, slipped on profit-taking. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Richard Borsuk)