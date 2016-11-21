TOKYO Nov 21 Japan's Nikkei rose on Monday, gaining for a fourth day after a further weakening in the yen boosted overall sentiment, while mining stocks staged a rally thanks to rising oil prices.

The Nikkei share average rose 0.8 percent to 18,106.02, its highest closing level since Jan. 5. The index has risen for the past four days.

The broader Topix gained 1.0 percent to 1,442.93 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 added 1.0 percent to 12,945.20.

