US STOCKS-Wall St rises as oil price jump boosts energy shares
* Indexes up: Dow 0.29 pct, S&P 0.24 pct, Nasdaq 0.19 pct (Updates to open)
TOKYO Dec 2 Japan's Nikkei share average dropped on Friday as investors locked in gains ahead of U.S. jobs data later in the day, but the benchmark index still rose for the fourth consecutive week.
The Nikkei ended 0.5 percent lower at 18,426.08 points, but gained 0.2 percent on the week.
The broader Topix as well as the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 were both down 0.4 percent at 1,477.98 and 13,258.60, respectively. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.29 pct, S&P 0.24 pct, Nasdaq 0.19 pct (Updates to open)
May 15 U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday as a rise in oil prices soothed some nerves following a massive cyber attack that locked up 200,000 computers in more than 150 countries.