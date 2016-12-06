TOKYO Dec 6 Japan's Nikkei share average rebounded on Tuesday as strong U.S. economic data helped calm worries about instability in the European Union after Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's resignation.

The Nikkei ended 0.5 percent higher to 18,360.54.

The broader Topix rose 0.7 percent to 1,477.20 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 gained 0.6 percent to 13,238.63.

(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)