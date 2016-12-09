TOKYO Dec 9 Japanese stocks rose to their highest level in a year on Friday, supported by Wall Street gains and solid buying of exporters on the back of a weaker yen.

The benchmark Nikkei gained 1.2 percent to 18,996.37, the highest closing level since December 2015.

The index rose 3.1 percent on the week for its fifth straight weekly gain.

The broader Topix gained 0.8 percent to 1,525.36, with 3.1 billion shares changing hands, the highest volume in a month due to the settlement of December futures and options.

The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.8 percent to 13,655.69.

