TOKYO Dec 12 Japan's Nikkei share average rose for a fifth day on Monday helped by a strong show on Wall Street and a weak yen, while investors picked up defensive stocks that underperformed in the recent rally.

The Nikkei rose 0.8 percent to 19,155.03, the highest closing level since mid-December last year.

The broader Topix added 0.4 percent to 1,531.43 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.4 percent to 13,712.76. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)