TOKYO Dec 14 Japan's Nikkei share average ended little changed on Wednesday, with investors wary of taking fresh positions ahead of a closely watched monetary policy decision by the Federal Reserve.

The Nikkei ended the day up 0.02 percent at 19.253.61, with the rise just enough for the index to mark its seventh straight day of gains. It brushed a one-year high of 19,284.28 early in the day following Wall Street's record high close overnight.

The broader Topix fell 0.1 percent to 1,538.69 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 lost 0.1 percent to 13,772.99.

A quarter-point rate rise by the Fed later in the day is fully priced in, as are two more hikes next year. Any hint that the Fed may move more aggressively than that would likely send the dollar higher and jolt other markets.

