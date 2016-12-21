US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends higher; tech shares up after cyber attack
NEW YORK, May 15 The S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit records on Monday as technology stocks rallied after a global cyber attack and strong corporate earnings.
TOKYO Dec 21 Japan's Nikkei share average edged down on Wednesday in choppy trade ahead of the holidays as investors locked in gains after the market hovered at more than one-year highs earlier.
The Nikkei ended 0.3 percent lower at 19,444.49 after trading in positive territory in the morning.
The broader Topix dropped 0.5 percent at 1,544.94, while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 0.4 percent to 13,850.89.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
NEW YORK, May 15 The S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit records on Monday as technology stocks rallied after a global cyber attack and strong corporate earnings.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.37 pct, S&P 0.39 pct, Nasdaq 0.37 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes bylines)