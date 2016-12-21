TOKYO Dec 21 Japan's Nikkei share average edged down on Wednesday in choppy trade ahead of the holidays as investors locked in gains after the market hovered at more than one-year highs earlier.

The Nikkei ended 0.3 percent lower at 19,444.49 after trading in positive territory in the morning.

The broader Topix dropped 0.5 percent at 1,544.94, while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 0.4 percent to 13,850.89.

(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)