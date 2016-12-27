BRIEF-India's Kanoria Chemicals & Industries March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter profit 54.4 million rupees versus 8.2 million rupees year ago
TOKYO Dec 27 Japanese stocks were nearly flat on Tuesday in thin trade, while Toshiba Corp plummeted nearly 12 percent after saying that it was considering booking a goodwill impairment loss of several hundreds of billion yen.
The Nikkei ended 0.03 percent higher at 19,403.06, but the broader Topix fell 0.1 percent to 1,536.22.
Volume on the main board was 1.749 billion shares, compared with 30-day average daily volume of 2.375 billion shares.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 dropped 0.1 percent to 13,775.68.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
* March quarter profit 54.4 million rupees versus 8.2 million rupees year ago
May 30 U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Tuesday after a three-day holiday weekend as oil prices fell and investors assessed a barrage of economic data for clues regarding the health of the economy.