TOKYO Jan 25 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Wednesday, buoyed by record finishes on Wall Street on hopes that the new U.S. administration will focus on growth measures.

The Nikkei gained 1.4 percent to 19,057.50.

The broader Topix and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 both added 1.0 percent to 1,521.58 and 13,635.86, respectively.

Takata Corp jumped 18 percent, rising by their daily limit after four days of steep decline brought about by investor fear of a court-mediated bankruptcy. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)