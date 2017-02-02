BUZZ-India's Tech Mahindra hits over 3-1/2-yr low on Q4 profit miss
** Software services provider Tech Mahindra Ltd falls as much as 16.9 pct to 356.65, its lowest since October 2013
TOKYO Feb 2 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Thursday to its lowest in more than a week after a stronger yen soured sentiment.
Toyota Motor Corp underperformed after posting weak monthly sales in the United States.
Eyes were also on Japanese domestic corporate earnings, with Mitsubishi Heavy and Mitsubishi Electric falling 4.6 percent and 4.8 percent respectively in afternoon trade after their forecasts fell short of market expectations.
The Nikkei fell 1.2 percent to 18,914.58, the lowest closing level since Jan. 24.
The broader Topix shed 1.1 percent to 1,510.41 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 1.1 percent to 13,550.30 points. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Eric Meijer)
** Software services provider Tech Mahindra Ltd falls as much as 16.9 pct to 356.65, its lowest since October 2013
** Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd plunge as much as 12.8 pct to 494.85 rupees, to their lowest since Aug 29, 2013