CORRECTED-BRIEF-Union Bank of India seeks members' nod for raising equity capital worth up to 49.5 bln rupees (May 29)
* Seeks members' nod for raising equity capital worth up to 49.5 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO Feb 15 Japan's Nikkei share average rose near six-week highs touched earlier in the week on Wednesday, as shares of insurers soared after comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen boosted U.S. and global bond yields.
The Nikkei gained 1 percent to 19,437.98, near Monday's intraday high of 19,519.44. The broader Topix rose 1.0 percent to 1,553.69.
The insurers subindex gained 4.2 percent, its biggest gain in three months, with T&D Holdings rising 5.3 percent on the announcement of a share buyback.
Toshiba Corp, the most heavily traded stock on the main board, tanked 8.8 percent after it booked a massive writedown and said it may sell its prized flash-memory chip unit. (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
* Political uncertainty in Europe stokes safe-haven buying * Spot gold, silver touch one-month peaks * Spot gold may rise to $1,276 per ounce -technicals (Adds comment, updates prices) By Nithin ThomasPrasad May 30 Gold edged up to touch a one-month high on Tuesday, with investors turning to the safe-haven asset as geopolitical tensions sapped their appetite for risk. Spot gold had risen 0.1 percent to $1,267.70 per ounce by 0349 GMT. It earlier touch