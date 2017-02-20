US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
TOKYO Feb 20 Japanese shares eked out small gains on Monday in a choppy session marked by low volumes as investors stayed on the sidelines with the U.S. markets closed for a holiday.
The Nikkei edged up 0.1 percent to 19,251.08, after trading in the negative territory in the morning.
The broader Topix rose 0.2 percent at 1,547.01, with only 1.497 billion shares changing hands, the lowest since Jan. 16. Turnover was 1.7 trillion yen, the lowest level since Dec. 20.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.2 percent to 13,875.93. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Vyas Mohan)
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)