TOKYO Feb 21 Japanese stocks rose on Tuesday as
the weaker yen helped overall sentiment, while the paper sector
outperformed on a report that a major producer intends to raise
printing paper prices.
Trading volumes were low, however, as a holiday in the
United States on Monday left investors short of the usual leads.
The Nikkei gained 0.7 percent to 19,381.44.
The broader Topix rose 0.6 percent to 1,555.60, with
1.528 billion shares changing hands, compared to a 30-day
average volume of 1.902 billion shares.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 climbed 0.6 percent to
13,959.68.
The paper & pulp sector soared 3.8 percent and
was the best performer on the board, with Nippon Paper
Industries jumping 6.8 percent after the Nikkei
business daily reported that the company will raise the prices
of printing paper for the first time since February 2015.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Eric Meijer)