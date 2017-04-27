TOKYO, April 27 Japan's Nikkei share average dipped on Thursday tracking retreat in Wall Street shares on disappointment over the U.S. tax plan, but advancers outnumbered decliners by almost two-to-one on strong sentiment following receding political worries in Europe.

The Nikkei fell 0.2 percent to 19,251.87, while the broader Topix dipped 0.05 percent to 1,536.67.

Canon Inc gained 3.7 percent on strong earnings. (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)