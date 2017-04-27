US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
TOKYO, April 27 Japan's Nikkei share average dipped on Thursday tracking retreat in Wall Street shares on disappointment over the U.S. tax plan, but advancers outnumbered decliners by almost two-to-one on strong sentiment following receding political worries in Europe.
The Nikkei fell 0.2 percent to 19,251.87, while the broader Topix dipped 0.05 percent to 1,536.67.
Canon Inc gained 3.7 percent on strong earnings. (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)