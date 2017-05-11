TOKYO May 11 Japanese stocks rose to their highest level since December 2015, helped by strong earnings from Softbank, while the yen remained near its lowest level since March after declining in the last four sessions.

The yen has declined more than 5 percent in less than a month, triggering a rally in stocks.

The Nikkei share average rose 0.3 percent to 19,951.55, its highest close since Dec. 1, 2015, helped by a 2 percent rise in Nikkei heavyweight Softbank after it reported strong earnings.

The Tokyo Stock Exchange's main board recorded the third highest turnover in the year so far.

The broader Topix rose 0.1 percent to 1,586.86 points.

The dollar was trading at 114.14 yen, near its highest level since mid-March. (Reporting By Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Vyas Mohan)