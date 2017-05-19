TOKYO May 19 Japan's Nikkei share average edged
up on Friday as bargain hunters snapped up financial stocks
heavily sold the previous day, but gains were limited as
political uncertainty in the United States kept investors
cautious.
The Nikkei ended 0.2 percent higher at 19,590.76,
crawling back from negative territory in early trade.
The index suffered a weekly fall for the first time in five
weeks, dropping 1.5 percent.
Takata Corp jumped 20 percent on Friday after four
automakers including Toyota Motor Corp agreed to a $553
million settlement to address claims covering owners of nearly
16 million recalled vehicles with potentially defective Takata
airbag inflators.
The broader Topix gained 0.3 percent to 1,559.73 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 rose 0.4 percent to
13,929.80.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Richard Borsuk)