TOKYO May 23 Japanese stocks edged down on Tuesday as a suicide bomb attack at a pop concert in Britain made investors cautious and lifted the safe-haven yen, which depressed some export-oriented shares.

The Nikkei share average fell 0.3 percent to 19,613.28.

The broader Topix shed 0.2 percent to 1,565.22 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 0.2 percent to 13,973.43. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)