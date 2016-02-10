* Dollar-denominated Nikkei breaks through strong support
* Support break may lead to reversal of Abenomics gains
* Foreign investors' selling expected to continue
By Tomo Uetake
TOKYO, Feb 10 Japan's Nikkei benchmark on
Wednesday plunged below what could be the most important support
level in recent years for foreign investors, a break some
analysts say could lead to a foreign investment reversal in
Japanese shares.
The level in question is not on the usual charts of the
Nikkei share average but rather hidden in the
dollar-denominated Nikkei, which reflects the market's real
returns for dollar-based investors.
In dollar terms, the benchmark briefly fell below the 136
level, a major support where every downtrend since mid-2013 has
bottomed out, hitting a 2 1/2-year low.
It bounced back slightly to close at 137 on Wednesday but
still faces a real danger of falling more precipitously below
the key 136 support. At the current exchange rate, that 136 mark
would correspond to about 15,600 in the Nikkei, its lowest level
since October 2014 and a little more than 100 points below
Wednesday's close of 15,713.39.
The Nikkei's fall comes less than two weeks after the Bank
of Japan's (BOJ) unexpected adoption of negative interest rates
to reinvigorate the sputtering economy.
"Personally, I think Abenomics is now facing the most
challenging crash-test since its inception three years ago,"
said Jesper Koll, CEO at WisdomTree Japan.
"Clearly the BOJ's new tool of negative interest rates has
proven ineffective to re-establish market confidence, at least
so far in the game," he added.
With foreign players accounting for about 70 percent of the
entire trading in the Tokyo Stock Exchange, offshore investor
flows are the most important determinant of market direction.
Foreign investors bought 15 trillion yen in Japanese stocks
in 2013, Kuroda's first year as BOJ governor, sparking a 56.7
percent rally in the Nikkei.
While this translated into only a 29 percent gain in dollar
terms due to the yen's 18 percent decline that year, this
was still considered a handy return for a market long thought to
be permanently anemic due to the country's ageing demographics.
Since then, however, foreign investors have been mostly
neutral, swinging between being modest net buyers and sellers
with the dollar-denominated Nikkei broadly rangebound.
"The break of the 136 support level may lead to a complete
reversal of the market's gains since the BOJ commenced its
aggressive easing in 2013," said Yasuo Sakuma, portfolio manager
at Bayview Asset Management.
"As a result, foreign investors could offload the 15
trillion yen worth of stocks they bought," he said.
Chief Japan equity strategist at Goldman Sachs, Kathy
Matsui, said in report published on Tuesday that foreign
liquidations via both futures and cash continue to be the main
source of downward pressure on Japan's stock market.
Since December 2015, foreigners have sold 1 trillion yen in
cash equities, while they sold 3.2 trillion in futures,
resulting in 4.2 trillion yen in total liquidations.
Many market players, including Matsui, think foreign
investors will likely continue selling but that would be
cushioned by buying from local participants, including the BOJ
and public pension funds.
Yet, some investors are sceptical as to how much of a
support local institutions and retail investors would be for the
market.
While the BOJ's monetary policy currently makes it an active
player in the stock market, defending stock levels is not its
primary objective.
Meanwhile, analysts say support from public pension funds is
likely to be limited with many funds already nearly done with
their planned reallocation to stocks.
(Reporting By Tomo Uetake; Editing by Sam Holmes)