TOKYO Jan 18 Japan's Nikkei share average dived to a one-year low on Monday morning following a big sell-off in Wall Street on Friday after oil prices tumbled and fears grew about economic trouble in China.

The Nikkei fell 2.3 percent to 16,759.23 in early morning trade, the lowest level since Jan. 16, 2015.

The broader Topix dropped 2.3 percent to 1,370.98 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 2.2 percent to 12,351.66. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)