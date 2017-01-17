BRIEF-Karur Vysya Bank to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6
* Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rfCa8D) Further company coverage:
TOKYO Jan 17 Japan's Nikkei share average hit its lowest level in over five weeks on Tuesday as investors locked in recent gains ahead of the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump later in the week.
The benchmark Nikkei fell 0.6 percent to 18,990.48, falling below its Dec. 30 trough.
(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
* Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rfCa8D) Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 67 million rupees versus 35.8 million rupees year ago