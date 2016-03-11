BRIEF-India cenbank says yield on 91-day T-bills at 6.2735 pct
* Rbi says yield on 182-day treasury bills at 6.4373 percent versus 6.3946 percent two week ago
TOKYO, March 11 Nikkei futures and options contracts expiring in March were forecast to settle at 16,586.95, market participants said on Friday, citing estimates by brokerages.
The closely watched settlement price, known in Japan as the special quotation, or "SQ", is calculated from the opening prices of the 225 shares in the Nikkei average on the second Friday of every month.
It is calculated monthly for options and every three months for futures. The official settlement price will be announced after the market closes on Friday. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)
* Rbi says yield on 182-day treasury bills at 6.4373 percent versus 6.3946 percent two week ago
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.85% 02.85% 02.85% (May 16) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.85% 02.85% 02.85% ---------------------------------