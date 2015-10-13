TOKYO Oct 13 Japanese shares fell on Tuesday as
investors took profits on the previous week's gains, while
tumbling crude prices led to a selloff on oil-related stocks.
The Nikkei share average lost 1.1 percent to close
at 18,234.74 after rising 4 percent last week.
Investors returned to the market after a three-day holiday
weekend in Japan and sold oil-related stocks after crude prices
tumbled on Monday. Inpex Corp shares fell 3.4 percent
while Japan Petroleum Exploration Co shares lost 3.2
percent.
Japan's airline shares went the opposite direction because
of falling fuel prices, lifting the Topix subindex for air
transport by 3.9 percent. ANA Holdings rose
3.3 percent and Japan Airlines Co gained 4.4 percent.
Pioneer Corp soared 8.8 percent based in part on
favourable market research by Deutsche Bank, while a target
price hike from Barclays helped lift Nintendo's share
price by 3.1 percent.
Trade data from China was mixed and failed to heavily impact
Tokyo trading, with exports coming in better-than-expected and
imports missing expectations.
Market players said investors remained risk off and that
U.S. earnings should guide sentiment as the week goes on.
The broader Topix shed 0.8 percent to 1,503.13 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 fell 0.9 percent to
13,470.86.
(Reporting by Joshua Hunt and Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Michael
Perry)