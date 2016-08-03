* Wall Street's overnight losses lead to subdued mood
* Earnings provide some bright spots
TOKYO Aug 3 The Nikkei share average dipped to
three-week lows on Wednesday after a downbeat session on Wall
Street and on lingering disappointment with Japan's latest
fiscal and monetary stimulus measures.
The Nikkei was down 0.9 percent at 16,249.97 points
by late morning, touching its lowest intraday level since July
12.
The broader Topix shed 1.4 percent to 1,282.10. The
banking sub-index skidded 3.2 percent. The JPX-Nikkei
Index 400 was down 1.3 percent at 11,532.58.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's cabinet on Tuesday approved 13.5
trillion yen ($133.39 billion) in fiscal measures, but markets
were disappointed it did not include more direct government
spending which could give an immediate boost to economic growth.
The International Monetary Fund urged Tokyo to do more, and
coordinate fiscal stimulus with further central bank measures
that could include rate cuts and more asset purchases.
Last Friday, the Bank of Japan disappointed investors hoping
for radical stimulus. While it increased purchases of
exchange-traded funds to 6 trillion yen, some strategists and
investors concluded that the central bank is running out of
options.
"Disappointment is still evident after the market priced in
high hopes for government stimulus and monetary easing," said
Norihiro Fujito, a senior investment strategist at Mitsubishi
UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.
"Investors are still adjusting the bullish bets they made
after the election," he said, referring to Abe's coalition
victory in upper house elections last month.
News that North Korea launched a missile that landed in or
near Japanese waters had no direct market impact, but could
potentially add to the appeal of the safe-haven yen.
The dollar was up 0.4 percent on the day at 101.25 yen
, but it remained not far from a 3-week trough of 100.680
hit overnight. The yen's recent strength has weighed on exporter
shares.
But Fujito noted that investors continue to buy shares
backed by strong earnings, which helped limit overall losses.
"Earnings in Japan haven't been that bad, against very
conservative guidance, which in retrospect was appropriate,"
said Stefan Worrall, director of Japan equity sales at Credit
Suisse in Tokyo. "I'm surprised there's been a failure to
recognise more of the positives."
Activity in Japan's services sector expanded slightly last
month as companies worked off business backlogs and as new
orders showed signs of steadying after a sharp decline in June,
a private survey showed earlier on Wednesday.
Shares in Honda Motor Co gained 3.7 percent after
jumping more than 5 percent earlier after Japan's No.3 automaker
posted a stronger-than-expected rise in first-quarter profits,
offsetting the impact of a firmer yen with higher vehicle sales.
Honda's shares outperformed both the broader Tokyo market
and other automakers' shares.
Sega Sammy Holdings shares surged 10 percent, after
the game maker group on Tuesday posted operating profit of 3.06
billion yen in the April-June period, compared with a loss of
9.46 billion yen a year earlier.
Nidec shares rose 2.9 percent after the Japanese
motor manufacturer bought the motors and electric power division
of Emerson Electric Co for $1.2 bln
($1 = 101.2100 yen)
