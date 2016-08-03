TOKYO Aug 3 The Nikkei share average extended
losses on Wednesday as the yen pushed higher against a backdrop
of disappointment with Japan's latest fiscal and monetary
stimulus measures.
The Nikkei was down 1.7 percent after shedding more
than 2 percent in early afternoon trade, plumbing its lowest
intraday level since July 12.
It had finished the morning session 0.9 percent lower.
The broader Topix shed 1.7 percent, while the
JPX-Nikkei Index 400 was down 2.1 percent.
The dollar was up 0.1 percent on the day at 101.02 yen
, down from earlier session highs. It fell as low as
100.75 yen, not far from a 3-week trough of 100.680 hit
overnight.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's cabinet on Tuesday approved 13.5
trillion yen ($133.39 billion) in fiscal measures, but markets
were disappointed it did not include more direct government
spending which could give an immediate boost to economic growth.
The International Monetary Fund urged Tokyo to do more, and
coordinate fiscal stimulus with further central bank measures
that could include rate cuts and more asset purchases.
Last Friday, the Bank of Japan disappointed investors hoping
for radical stimulus. While it increased purchases of
exchange-traded funds to 6 trillion yen, some strategists and
investors concluded that the central bank is running out of
options.
($1 = 101.2100 yen)
