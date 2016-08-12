* Nikkei up more than 3 pct for the week
* Expectations of BOJ ETF buying support sentiment
TOKYO Aug 12 Japan's Nikkei share average rose
on Friday, on track for a robust weekly gain, as records on Wall
Street and a weaker yen lifted sentiment.
Markets in Japan were closed on Thursday for a public
holiday, with some participants opting to take Friday off as
well.
The Nikkei was up 0.7 percent at 16,856.27 at the
end of morning trade. It rose as high as 16,902.71 earlier, its
highest since July 21, and was poised to gain 3.7 percent for
the week.
All three major U.S. stock indexes closed at record highs on
Thursday for the first time since 1999, with the Dow Jones
industrial average climbing 0.6 percent.
"The Dow reaching a high encourages more buying in the Tokyo
stock market," said Hiroki Allen, chief representative of
Superfund Japan in Tokyo.
A weaker yen also gave a tailwind to the market. The dollar
rose 0.2 percent to 102.15, up 0.3 percent for the week.
The Bank of Japan bought 70.7 billion yen ($693 million) of
exchange traded funds on Wednesday, suggesting the central bank
plans to buy ETFs about once every three days rather than buying
more frequently.
The central bank said late last month that it would increase
ETF purchases so its total holdings increase at an annual pace
of 6 trillion yen, up from its previous pace of 3.3 trillion
yen.
"Looking ahead, expectations of BOJ ETF buying will support
the market," said Norihiro Fujito, senior investment strategist
at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities in Tokyo.
The central bank has said that ahead of its meeting next
month, it will undertake a "comprehensive" review of its
policies. It has already prepared a preliminary outline that
will maintain a pledge to hit its 2 percent inflation target as
soon as possible, sources familiar with its thinking said.
Shares of Sharp Corp surged 15.7 percent after
Taiwan's Foxconn said China's anti-monopoly
authorities have approved its acquisition of the Japanese
electronics manufacturer.
Toshiba Corp saw its shares rise 4 percent after
the company said it plans to report later on Friday
first-quarter financial results that are "close to" figures
reported by the Nikkei business daily, which put Toshiba's
operating profit at about 20 billion yen.
Shares of Shikoku Electric Power rose 6.5 percent
after the Nikkei reported the No. 3 reactor at the utility's
Ikata power plant was expected to resume work on Monday. The
resumption is expected to lift its annual operating profits by
25 billion yen, the report said.
Beleaguered Japan Display continued to skid, losing
6.7 percent, after it reported a wider loss earlier this week
and sought financial support from its biggest investor as
smartphone sales slow.
The broader Topix was up 0.3 percent at 1,319.03,
while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 also rose 0.3 percent
to 11,873.41.
($1 = 102.0300 yen)
(By Tokyo markets team; Editing by Eric Meijer)