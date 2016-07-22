* Fading BOJ stimulus expectations lift yen off 6-week lows
* Shares of Nintendo, McDonald rise on Japan release of
Pokemon GO
TOKYO, July 22 Japan's Nikkei share average
remained on track for a weekly rise but slipped on Friday, as
investors took profit after recent gains and the yen
strengthened on waning expectations of radical monetary policy
easing from the Bank of Japan.
The Nikkei stock index was down 0.9 percent at
16,660.01, pulling away from the previous session's seven-week
highs intraday but still poised to gain about 1 percent for the
week.
The broader Topix was down 0.9 percent at 1,328.47,
while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 also fell 0.9 percent
to 11,923.41.
In the previous week, the Nikkei had soared 9.2 percent to
log its biggest weekly gain since December 2009, helped by fresh
record highs on Wall Street as well as hopes that the Bank of
Japan might be gearing up to take drastic easing action at its
July 28-29 policy meeting.
But Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda's remarks in a
BBC Radio 4 interview quashed expectations that Japan might be
preparing to take radical "helicopter money" economic stimulus
steps, under which the central bank would finance government
budgets to fight deflation.
Kuroda's comments sent the yen to six-week lows against
major counterparts, and gave investors a reason to sell shares.
"After the market's recent strong gains, there seems to be
some profit-taking," said Yasuo Sakuma, portfolio manager at
Bayview Asset Management.
Investors also awaited word on a massive spending package
the Japanese government is now compiling, said to be worth about
$190 billion. That amount was about double the size initially
floated, though actual public spending would be far less than
the headline number suggests.
"The market rallied impressively last week for a number of
different reasons," said Stefan Worrall, director of Japan
equity sales at Credit Suisse, and it was "understandable that
it would wind back."
Worries about a stronger yen contributed to about four in 10
Japanese manufacturers saying they might cut their annual
earnings forecasts, with concerns particularly acute at
electronics and transportation-related firms, according to a
Reuters poll on Friday.
On the brighter side, shares of Nintendo rose 4.9
percent, erasing earlier losses after the launch of the
company's blockbuster mobile phone game Pokemon GO in Japan on
Friday morning.
Shares in McDonald's Japan, which will collaborate
on the game, rose 7 percent.
(By Tokyo markets team; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)