* Nintendo shares give back some recent gains
* Fed will also meet this week, but spotlight is on BOJ
TOKYO, July 25 Japan's Nikkei share average got
off to a bright start on Monday, buoyed by gains on Wall Street
and hopes that the Bank of Japan will unveil stimulus steps
later this week.
But shares of Nintendo Co lost some of their recent
lustre, tumbling as much as 18 percent after the company said
smash-hit mobile game Pokemon GO would have only a limited
impact on its earnings.
The Nikkei stock index rose 0.4 percent to
16,690.60, moving back toward seven-week intraday highs touched
on Thursday last week. In the previous week, the Nikkei had
gained 0.8 percent.
"I'd say there's probably a great chance of the Nikkei
testing the upside of its range," said Yutaka Miura, senior
technical analyst at Mizuho Securities, who sees downside
support at 16,000 points, in a market that has been facing
resistance around 17,000.
U.S. stock prices marked four straight weeks of gains last
week, with the S&P 500 setting another record closing
high on Friday.
The U.S. Federal Reserve will meet this week but is all but
certain to keep interest rates on hold on Wednesday, with
investors' focus mainly on what the Bank of Japan decides to do.
A majority of economists surveyed by Reuters expect Japan's
central bank to take easing steps at its two-day meeting that
ends on Friday.
The Japanese government is also putting together a massive
spending package worth about 20 trillion yen ($187.8 billion),
government sources told Reuters last week, though actual public
spending will be far less than the headline number suggests.
"There are expectations for stimulus, and these are
continuing to lift the market," said Norihiro Fujito, senior
investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley
Securities.
Last week, BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda's remarks in a BBC
Radio 4 interview doused investors' hopes that Japan would
embark on a drastic "helicopter money" stimulus programme, under
which the central bank would finance government budgets to fight
deflation.
"Kuroda's BBC interview was recorded last month, before
Brexit," Fujito said, and the market turmoil that followed
Britain's vote to exit from Europe.
Kuroda said on Sunday at a G20 finance leaders meeting in
China that he would decide policy appropriately, taking into
account the need to hit its 2 percent inflation goal as early as
possible. He said the G20 did not discuss "helicopter money" at
all.
G20 policy makers agreed to work to support global growth in
the face of the Brexit impact, as well as fears of rising
protectionism.
Economic data released early on Monday showed that Japan's
exports fell less than expected in June, a tentative sign that
overseas demand could be recovering from persistent weakness
that set in last year.
Also on Monday, the Japanese government left unchanged its
assessment of exports and industrial production, but there are
signs that corporate activity is losing momentum as exports
decline.
The broader Topix added 0.4 percent to 1,332.11.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 rose 0.6 percent to
11,981.78.
($1 = 106.5200 yen)
