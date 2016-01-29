* Nikkei climbs but volatile after BOJ policy easing
surprise
* Bank shares hammered on negative rate policy
* Exporters gain ground due to a weaker yen
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Jan 29 Japan's Nikkei share average rose
more than 3 percent in volatile trade on Friday after the Bank
Of Japan unexpectedly eased monetary policy further by
introducing a negative interest rate policy.
The Nikkei rose to 17,559.76 points by midafternoon
after diping into negative territory at one point as investors
digested side effects from the new policy on the banking sector.
The BOJ said it was adopting an interest rate of -0.1
percent, adding that it would charge interest for excess
reserves financial institutions park with the central bank. The
BOJ said it will cut interest rates further into negative
territory if judged necessary.
Bank shares were hammered, with Mitsubishi UFJ
Financial Group falling 4.3 percent, Sumitomo Mitsui
Financial Group dropping 3.0 percent, and Japan Post
Bank diving 5.9 percent.
BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda had said as recently as last
week that the bank was not thinking of adopting a negative
interest rate policy for now.
"If the BOJ did not do anything amid market turmoil while it
is unlikely to achieve a 2 percent inflation target under
Kuroda's term, it would have sent a message to the market that
the central bank is not willing to counter deflation," said
Kyoya Okazawa, head of global market & commodity derivatives at
BNP Paribas.
"The BOJ must have taken a big chance to counter a slowdown
in the economy and on sacrificing a negative impact to the
banking industry."
Along with the global financial market battered by falling
oil prices and fears of slower economic growth in China, the
Nikkei has fallen 8 percent in 2016, slipping to a 14-1/2 month
low of 16,017.26 last week.
After the announcement, the dollar jumped by more than 2
percent against the yen at one point to 121.495 yen, the
greenback's highest level in more than a month.
"Investors have had a hard time assessing what the BOJ's
announcement means to the Japanese economy. After all, the
market cheered the BOJ's decision as a weak yen is positive for
Japan Inc," said Takuya Takahashi, a strategist at Daiwa
Securities.
Exporters gained ground, with Toyota Motor Corp
rising 4.5 percent, Honda Motor Co soaring 2.8 percent
and Nissan Motor Co surging 7.3 percent.
The Topix soared 2.5 percent to 1,427.09, and the
JPX-Nikkei Index 400 surged 2.6 percent to
12,874.10.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Kim Coghill)