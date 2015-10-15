TOKYO Oct 15 Japanese stocks rose on Thursday
morning after soft economic data and weakness on Wall Street
bolstered views that the U.S. Federal Reserve will keep putting
off hiking interest rates and investors bought buy defensive
shares.
The Nikkei share average was up 0.8 percent to
18,029.21 at the mid-day break.
Market participants cautioned that the rally was largely
built on investors moving into defensive stocks in response to
overnight losses on Wall Street. The Dow fell 0.9 percent
and the Nasdaq 0.3 percent.
"It's not a very healthy recovery when pharmaceuticals are
leading the charge," said Nicholas Smith, a strategist at CLSA.
"Investors are picking up defensives and pretty expensive
defensives at that."
The Topix subindex for pharmaceuticals gained 2.3
percent as investors moved out of cyclicals that had been bought
during recent bouts of short-covering. Kyowa Hakko Kirin
rose 4.8 percent and Daiichi Sankyo Co shares
climbed 4.4 percent.
Japan's steel sector, which tumbled 4.5 percent
on Wednesday, bounced back 1 percent during morning trading.
Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal rose 0.7 percent while
JFE Holdings gained 1.3 percent.
Steel has been one of the Nikkei's top performing sectors
since late September and traders said it's remained active
because of short-covering that has resulted in big price moves.
The broader Topix rose 0.9 percent to end the
morning session at 1,483.88 while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400
gained 0.9 percent to 13,285.69.
