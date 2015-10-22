TOKYO Oct 22 Japanese stocks remained flat in
cautious trade early on Thursday as investors shifted toward
defensive shares such as foods, a sector that led the morning
session.
The Nikkei share average edged up 0.1 percent to end the
morning session at 18,565.83.
Market players said there was a clear lack of conviction
heading into the earnings season, with many investors staying on
the sidelines, but added that sentiment had improved with regard
to China. Shares with heavy exposure to China have gradually
recovered as investors shake off early concerns about GDP
figures released early in the week.
One of those sectors is steel, which added 1.63
percent during the morning session. Shares of JFE Holdings
gained 3.4 percent while Kobe Steel added 2
percent. The foods sector was up 1.64 percent.
"They were practically giving steel stocks away a week ago
and the snap back has been tremendous," said Nicholas Smith, a
strategist at CLSA.
"Steel was on fire yesterday, and to see it gain a bit more
today, is incredible."
The Topix sub-index for pharmaceuticals shed 1.2
percent during the morning session. Market participants said the
sector had been hurt by concerns among investors that its
profits might suffer because of the Trans-Pacific Partnership
trade pact.
The broader Topix added 0.1 percent to 1,528.35 with
all but 12 of its 33 sub-indexes in positive territory.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 rose 0.1 percent to
13,690.13.
(Reporting by Joshua Hunt; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)