* Seven & i rises after Third Point buys a stake
* Ashikaga Holdings soars on merger talks with Joyo Bank
* Recovered market level may not justify BOJ easing- analyst
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Oct 27 Japan's Nikkei share average edged
down in choppy trade on Tuesday morning after rising to a
two-month high on the previous day as investors stayed on the
sidelines before key events this week.
Despite the directionless trade in the overall market, some
stocks shone on individual news.
Seven & I Holdings surged more than 4 percent after
sources told Reuters that Third Point has bought a stake in the
retailer. {nL3N12Q6B2]
Ashikaga Holdings Inc soared 7 percent on news that
it and Joyo Bank Ltd were in merger talks.
Joyo Bank rose 0.9 percent.
By midmorning, the Nikkei shed 0.2 percent to
18,915.24, hovering near 18,923, which is a 50 percent
retracement of its August high to its September low.
Market analysts said that investors are staying on the
sidelines before big events this week, which include policy
meetings by the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank Of Japan.
The BOJ is expectd to cut its rosy inflation forecasts in a
semi-annual report due out on Friday, but many BOJ officials
prefer to hold off on expanding its already massive stimulus
programme, which has had limited success in accelerating
inflation since being launched two-and-half years ago.
"Investors think the BOJ should announce additional easing
due to recently soft economic data such as industrial output,"
said Norihiro Fujito, senior investment strategist at Mitsubishi
UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities. "But the market has recovered
from its lows and the current Nikkei's level may not justify
easing."
He added that if the central bank stands pat on Friday, the
market may fall as there are some market participants who still
expect extra easing.
Exporters were mixed, with both Toyota Motor Corp
and Honda Motor Co falling 0.2 percent, Panasonic Corp
dropping 0.7 percent and Canon Inc shedding
1.9 percent.
Advantest Corp dropped 5.9 percent after it cut its
earnings forecast.
The broader Topix dropped 0.3 percent to 15,54.75
and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 also declined 0.3
percent to 13,943.49.