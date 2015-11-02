* Analysts hope China will take stimulus steps to aid market
* Murata surges after hiking its fiscal year forecast
* Kawasaki Kisen tumbles after a brokerage downgrade
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Nov 2 Japan's Nikkei share average fell
on Monday morning, reaching a 1-1/2 weeks low, on lacklustre
China economic surveys and weak U.S. stocks, while investors
traded on individual company earnings news.
The Nikkei dropped 1.7 percent to 18,759.77 in
mid-morning trade after slipping to 18,735.60, the lowest level
since Oct. 22. The Nikkei rose the last three sessions last
week.
An official survey released over the weekend showed that
activity in China's manufacturing sector unexpectedly contracted
in October for a third straight month, fuelling fears the
economy may still be losing momentum in the fourth quarter
despite a raft of stimulus measures.
On Monday, a private survey showed that China's factory
activity fell for an eighth straight month in October but at a
slower pace as export orders revived.
Wall Street on Friday was hit by downbeat corporate
earnings, which dragged down Nikkei futures trade on Monday
morning before the cash market opened.
"Global market worries triggered selling while the market
was prone to profit-taking from last week's gains," said Hikaru
Sato, a senior technical analyst at Daiwa Securities.
Analysts said that in the mid-term, expectations that
Beijing will release measures to support the economy will likely
support the mood.
Exporters lost ground, with Honda Motor Co falling
1.5 percent, Nissan Motor Co 1.7 percent and Panasonic
Corp 2.2 percent.
Shipper Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, which was downgraded
by CLSA after a dismal earnings result, stumbled 8.1 percent.
Kawasaki cut its full-year operating profit forecast to 24
billion yen from 39 billion yen for the year ending March 2016.
CLSA cut its rating to 'outperform' from 'buy', citing a
negative outlook for container prices.
Murata Manufacturing Co soared more than 5 percent
after reporting that operating profit for the April-September
period jumped 71 percent on the year to 152.14 billion yen and
hiked its full-year forecast.
The broader Topix shed 1.8 percent to 1,530.02 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 2.0 percent to
13,726.12.
(Editing by Richard Borsuk)