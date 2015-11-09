TOKYO Nov 9 Japanese stocks rose on Monday
morning as the yen weakened considerably against the dollar
after Friday's strong U.S. jobs report solidified expectations
that the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates in
December.
The Nikkei share average gained 2.1 percent to end
the morning session at 19,678.39.
On Friday, data showed U.S. nonfarm payrolls increased
271,000 in October, while the unemployment rate fell to 5
percent, pushing the dollar to a 7-month high against its peers
by Monday morning in Asia.
"U.S. dollar strength has buoyed sentiment and lots of
exporters and big names in Japan are benefiting as investors
chase that dollar strength and dollar asset exposure, taking a
bit of wind out of small and mid-cap domestic shares," said
Gavin Parry, managing director of Parry International Trading.
"We've moved 500 points deeper into reaching 20,000, which
would fill the gap from the August leg down."
The Topix subindex for banks added 3.8 percent
during the morning session. Market players said sentiment was
aided by a report saying Japan's three largest banks would
likely accelerate the unwinding of cross-held shares, and that
they plan to provide more details when they report first-half
earnings.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc gained 5
percent, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc rose 4.7
percent and Mizuho Financial Group Inc added 3.4
percent.
Japan's insurance sector and precision machinery
shares each added 4.7 percent during the morning
session.
Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp shares soared
5.4 percent on raised guidance for the financial year ending in
March. The utility is the third-largest company on the Tokyo
Stock Exchange by market capitalization.
Toshiba Corp tumbled 6.7 percent after the company
reported a half-year operating loss and announced it was suing
five former executives.
The broader Topix gained 2 percent to end the
morning session at 1,594.01, and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400
rose 2 percent to 14,345.95.
(Reporting by Joshua Hunt; Editing by Christopher Cushing)